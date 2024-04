Mid-America Transplant has installed a sculpture on Southeast’s River Campus to

pay tribute to organ and tissue donors from the region. Families will be able to

visit there in honor of their loved one, and hopefully students and the community

will be inspired to learn more about donation. The memorial was sculpted by Don

Wiegand, whose other work is on display in the Vatican and the White House.

