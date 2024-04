Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Attorney General Andrew Bailey addressed

new legislation to combat human trafficking throughout the state. They

talked about legislation to strengthen the state’s human trafficking task

force. The proposal calls for an additional $1 million dollars in funding, and

Missouri’s State Senate is debating it.

