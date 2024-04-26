Police are investigating after multiple reports of shots fired on Wednesday night in Carbondale
night in the 500 block of S. Rawlings Street in Carbondale around 9:10 p.m.
According to police, a silver car left the area driving north on South
Rawlings St. While no injuries were reported, police say one vehicle at the
scene was damaged in the shooting. Anyone with information on the
shooting is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department