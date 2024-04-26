Timothy E Smith, former President/Treasurer of the Jackson Area Youth

Football League for grades K through 6, was arrested for the misuse of

funds this month. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office said after

completing an investigation, Smith confessed to using the JAYF account for

personal use of over $25,000.00. Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney,

Mark Welker, has charged Smith with the Class C Felony of Stealing.

