Trading Post – April 27

Buying:  treadmill – ph #: 573-579-6631

————

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————

8 ft Werner step ladder

Fender American Standard Telecaster

Smith & Wesson pistol – ph #: 573-334-6543

————

22 oz Rhino CO2 tanks – $10/each – ph #: 573-225-0525

————

‘09 Ford handicapped-accessable bus – $3,000

Accordion – $ 300 – ph #: 573-270-1476

————

22 ft MacGregor sailboat – $3,000 – ph #: 573-225-1240

————

Stihl chainsaw – $175

Buying: single-action 22 revolver – ph #: 573-450-1862

————

Magnavox camcorder – ph #: 573-282-2268

————

‘73 John Deere tractor – w/front-end loader – $5,500

Yardman chipper/shredder – $150 – ph #: 573-450-2025

————

Large garage sale – May 2-5 – 1725 State Hwy F – 4 miles west of Gordonville

