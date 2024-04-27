Trading Post – April 27
Buying: treadmill – ph #: 573-579-6631
————
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
————
8 ft Werner step ladder
Fender American Standard Telecaster
Smith & Wesson pistol – ph #: 573-334-6543
————
22 oz Rhino CO2 tanks – $10/each – ph #: 573-225-0525
————
‘09 Ford handicapped-accessable bus – $3,000
Accordion – $ 300 – ph #: 573-270-1476
————
22 ft MacGregor sailboat – $3,000 – ph #: 573-225-1240
————
Stihl chainsaw – $175
Buying: single-action 22 revolver – ph #: 573-450-1862
————
Magnavox camcorder – ph #: 573-282-2268
————
‘73 John Deere tractor – w/front-end loader – $5,500
Yardman chipper/shredder – $150 – ph #: 573-450-2025
————
Large garage sale – May 2-5 – 1725 State Hwy F – 4 miles west of Gordonville