A Doggie Fashion Show is raised money for SEMO Suicide Prevention.

The show took place yesterday at the Cape Girardeau VFW and there were

winners in several categories. Hosted by Canine Clipz and Mississippi

Mutts, all the proceeds will go to SEMO Suicide Prevention, a non-profit

organization that brings awareness to mental health and suicide

prevention. KZIM KSIM’s Faune Riggin was your emcee. See pictures at a separate post on this facebook page.

