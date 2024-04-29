A Doggie Fashion Show is raised money for SEMO Suicide Prevention.
The show took place yesterday at the Cape Girardeau VFW and there were
winners in several categories. Hosted by Canine Clipz and Mississippi
Mutts, all the proceeds will go to SEMO Suicide Prevention, a non-profit
organization that brings awareness to mental health and suicide
prevention. KZIM KSIM’s Faune Riggin was your emcee. See pictures at a separate post on this facebook page.