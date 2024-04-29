A man from Louisville, Kentucky was arrested in Graves County following a

multi-county chase. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office,

around 3:40 a.m. yesterday, deputies learned that the McCracken County

Sheriff’s Office was chasing a dark-colored passenger car southbound on

U.S. 45 approaching the Graves County line. The deputies went to U.S. 45

North to try and help stop the vehicle with stop sticks in the southbound

lanes near Vaughn Road, they were able to deflate the suspect’s front tires.

22 year old Donald Sweatt was later apprehended after a brief foot chase.

The sheriff’s office said Sweatt was believed to be under the influence.

