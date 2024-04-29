A Scott City Middle School student was taken into custody on Thursday morning,

April 25, after he brought a gun to the school. A message sent from the district to

parents notified them of the incident and the fact that the gun was later determined to be a BB gun. Several students who saw the weapon reported it and the school staff and the school resource officer approached the student in the parking lot. Scott City PD was called as well and came to the scene. The student was taken into custody by law enforcement. The district said the building was safe and that classes began on time without disruption. More details could not be given as this is an open police investigation.

