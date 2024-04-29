Confirmation of multiple tornadoes and powerful winds caused major damage during a severe storm over the weekend.
Confirmation of multiple tornadoes and powerful winds caused major
damage during a severe storm over the weekend. Yesterday, the National
Weather Service released its report confirming tornado sightings during
severe storms that moved through Kansas and Missouri on Saturday. Size
and path determinations have not yet been released but are expected
sometime today. No injury reports have been released yet either. Damage
from powerful winds also downed powerlines and outages or tree limbs
were reported around the Kansas City area.