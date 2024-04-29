Confirmation of multiple tornadoes and powerful winds caused major

damage during a severe storm over the weekend. Yesterday, the National

Weather Service released its report confirming tornado sightings during

severe storms that moved through Kansas and Missouri on Saturday. Size

and path determinations have not yet been released but are expected

sometime today. No injury reports have been released yet either. Damage

from powerful winds also downed powerlines and outages or tree limbs

were reported around the Kansas City area.

