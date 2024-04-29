Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 24-05, extending Missouri’s

drought alert to September 1, 2024. The action will allow continued coordination

of resources and combined response efforts across state government until

conditions improve in drought-impacted areas. The lack of precipitation and below

normal streamflow over the past year have kept Missouri under a drought alert

continuously since May 31st of last year. Prior to that, a drought alert was active

from July 2022 to March 2023.

