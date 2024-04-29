Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 24-05, extending Missouri’s drought alert to September 1, 2024.
drought alert to September 1, 2024. The action will allow continued coordination
of resources and combined response efforts across state government until
conditions improve in drought-impacted areas. The lack of precipitation and below
normal streamflow over the past year have kept Missouri under a drought alert
continuously since May 31st of last year. Prior to that, a drought alert was active
from July 2022 to March 2023.