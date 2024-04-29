Kansas City’s Mayor Quinton Lucas has drawn the ire of Missouri Republicans over his invitation to immigrants to move there and find work. Lucas was quoted in a Bloomberg article saying that immigrants with legal clearance to work in the United States were welcome to come to Kansas City and help offset the city’s worker shortage. Warrensburg Senator Denny Hoskins is the latest Republican speaking out as he put his foot down on illegal immigration in Missouri…
As the Senate Appropriations Committee was finishing up its work on the
state budget, it added language that would strip state funding away from
any city or town in Missouri that declares itself a sanctuary city for illegal
immigrants. Lucas has since doubled down on his immigration invitation.