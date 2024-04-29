The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is partnering with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on a multi-year study to better understand black vultures.
In an effort to track black vultures and test management tools, 89 black
vultures near the Missouri-Arkansas border were captured this spring and
marked with a white tag on their right wing. Each tag has a letter and
number (i.e., A47 or C20). If you see one and are able to see the tag
number, report it’s movements can be reported to the United States
Geological Survey’s Bird Banding Lab online at reportband.gov.