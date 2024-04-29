The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is partnering with the

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on a multi-year study to better

understand black vultures. Landowners, cattle ranchers, birdwatchers, and

others can help with the study by reporting sightings of black vultures

marked with tags on their wing. While black vultures play an important role

in nature by eating carrion, or dead animals, they have acids in their

stomachs that metabolize diseases, such as rabies, and remove them from

the environment. They are also aggressive and can cause issues for cattle

ranchers and other livestock producers. They can and will prey on calves,

vulnerable cows, and smaller farm animals such as lambs and goats.

In an effort to track black vultures and test management tools, 89 black

vultures near the Missouri-Arkansas border were captured this spring and

marked with a white tag on their right wing. Each tag has a letter and

number (i.e., A47 or C20). If you see one and are able to see the tag

number, report it’s movements can be reported to the United States

Geological Survey’s Bird Banding Lab online at reportband.gov.

