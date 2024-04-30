Flood warning

Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau.

.Recent heavy rainfall will cause the Mississippi River at Cape

Girardeau to rise above flood stage later this week.

For the Mississippi River…including Cape Girardeau…Minor

flooding is forecast.

* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau.

* WHEN…From Thursday evening to Monday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 24.8 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage

late Thursday evening to a crest of 34.0 feet early Saturday

afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early next

Monday afternoon.

– Flood stage is 32.0 feet.