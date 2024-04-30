Flood warning
Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau.
.Recent heavy rainfall will cause the Mississippi River at Cape
Girardeau to rise above flood stage later this week.
For the Mississippi River…including Cape Girardeau…Minor
flooding is forecast.
* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau.
* WHEN…From Thursday evening to Monday evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 24.8 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Thursday evening to a crest of 34.0 feet early Saturday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early next
Monday afternoon.
– Flood stage is 32.0 feet.