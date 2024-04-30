Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape County will be down to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction
Heads up commuters, northbound Interstate 55 in Cape
Girardeau County will be down to one lane with a 10-foot width
restriction as contractor crews perform bridge repairs. This
section of the roadway is from mile marker 91 to mile marker 92
near Cape Girardeau. Weather permitting, work will take place
Monday, May 13 from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Motorists please use
extreme caution while traveling near these areas. For additional
information visit www.modot.org/southeast.