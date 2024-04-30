Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape County will be down to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction

Heads up commuters, northbound Interstate 55 in Cape

Girardeau County will be down to one lane with a 10-foot width

restriction as contractor crews perform bridge repairs. This

section of the roadway is from mile marker 91 to mile marker 92

near Cape Girardeau. Weather permitting, work will take place

Monday, May 13 from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Motorists please use

extreme caution while traveling near these areas. For additional

information visit www.modot.org/southeast.

