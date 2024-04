Southeast Missouri State University’s hospitality management program has

received accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Programs in

Hospitality Administration (ACPHA). ACPHA is the accrediting commission

providing and maintaining standards for hospitality administration and

management programs and SEMO’s program joins a group of only 64 institutions

recognized for providing excellent curriculum, faculty expertise, and commitment

to preparing students for successful careers in the hospitality industry. SEMO was

granted ACPHA accreditation for the full seven years possible, at which time the

program will be reviewed again to maintain accredited status.

