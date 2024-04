After a year of construction, The Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center at 132 Main

St. in downtown Cape Girardeau has opened. The event center can hold several

hundred people simultaneously among its three floors. Its first official event will be a wedding in early May. In addition to weddings, class and family reunions, company parties and bereavement events can be scheduled for the event center.

