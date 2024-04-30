The Lemon Drop Long Drive’s 4th annual event results are in!

The Lemon Drop Long Drive’s 4th annual event happened on April 13th at

Tee House Complex in Cape Girardeau. 104 people took part and winners

of the open divisions included women, men, and juniors. The men’s open

division winner was Cambron Womack of St. Louis. The women’s open

division winner was Charlotte Seabaugh of Cape Girardeau. Two juniors in

the 6-12 and 13-17 divisions were also awarded. All proceeds raised from

the event go back to cancer patients and their families experiencing active

treatment. 30 sponsors hopped on board, including 4 national. The

Foundation created personalized care packages called “Chemo Paks” that

are shipped to cancer patients if they want them. Chemo Paks include items

such as unscented lotion, queasy drops or lemon drops to combat nausea,

a cooling towel, journal, and other personalized items requested by the

person.

