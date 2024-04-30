The Lemon Drop Long Drive’s 4th annual event results are in!
The Lemon Drop Long Drive’s 4th annual event happened on April 13th at
Tee House Complex in Cape Girardeau. 104 people took part and winners
of the open divisions included women, men, and juniors. The men’s open
division winner was Cambron Womack of St. Louis. The women’s open
division winner was Charlotte Seabaugh of Cape Girardeau. Two juniors in
the 6-12 and 13-17 divisions were also awarded. All proceeds raised from
the event go back to cancer patients and their families experiencing active
treatment. 30 sponsors hopped on board, including 4 national. The
Foundation created personalized care packages called “Chemo Paks” that
are shipped to cancer patients if they want them. Chemo Paks include items
such as unscented lotion, queasy drops or lemon drops to combat nausea,
a cooling towel, journal, and other personalized items requested by the
person.