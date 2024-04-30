Today the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department will host a

ribbon cutting of Capaha Pond at Capaha Park Shelter #1 at 1:30 p.m.

Renovations to the Capaha Pond were finished in July of last year and took

about a year to complete. These renovations included removing existing

pavement and sidewalks and replacing it with 6-foot wide reinforced

concrete (sidewalks connect the southeastern parking pad to the floating

fishing dock, fishing boardwalk and fishing plaza access points), reshaping

lake to meet a minimum of 10 feet of depth, installation of a new floating

fishing dock, installation of a fishing boardwalk, installation of four fishing

plaza access points, growing a significant aquatic plant community along

the shoreline and establishing warm season grasses and wildflowers on

islands. Capaha Park is open daily from 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. for public

use.