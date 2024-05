A search is underway for a missing boater in New Madrid County. Police

are reporting that they are actively looking for a man near the Mississippi

River. The New Madrid Police Dept is getting help from several other

agencies helping with air and water support. Authorities closed the

conservation boat ramp to the public while the search is going on and you

are being asked to avoid the area.

