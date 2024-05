Congrats to the Poplar Bluff Boys Golf team. They set a Missouri State

record for low score yesterday in the SEMO Conference Tournament. The

Mules shot a total of 283 at the Fox Haven Country Club in Sikeston, which

is the lowest ever in the state for any team on a par 71 course. Poplar Bluff

finished in first place with every golfer earning All SEMO Conference

honors. The Poplar Bluff golf team is coached by Tyler Davis.

