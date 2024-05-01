Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe is hosting the annual Buy Missouri Day at the

Missouri State Capitol from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. today. Buy Missouri members

from across the state will have their products on display in the third floor rotunda

for legislators and members of the public to learn more them. The list of

participating vendors is huge so be sure to check it out and “Buy Missouri”.

