Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher says he’s been “exonerated” by the House Ethics Committee
Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher says he’s been
“exonerated” by the House Ethics Committee, which has dismissed an
ethic complaint against him. He’d been accused of pushing for the House
to sign an 800-thousand dollar contract with a private software company he
had connections to and of accepting travel reimbursements that had
already been paid for by his campaign. He told reporters at the State
Capitol that like Washington DC, Jefferson City also has a political swamp
Fellow Republican Hannah Kelly, who chairs the House Ethics Committee,
blasted the committee’s decision to dismiss the complaint. She says in a
written statement that she’s “appalled” that her colleagues “turned a blind
eye to the obstruction, intimidation, and retaliation” uncovered during the
committee’s investigation.