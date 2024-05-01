Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher says he’s been

“exonerated” by the House Ethics Committee, which has dismissed an

ethic complaint against him. He’d been accused of pushing for the House

to sign an 800-thousand dollar contract with a private software company he

had connections to and of accepting travel reimbursements that had

already been paid for by his campaign. He told reporters at the State

Capitol that like Washington DC, Jefferson City also has a political swamp

Fellow Republican Hannah Kelly, who chairs the House Ethics Committee,

blasted the committee’s decision to dismiss the complaint. She says in a

written statement that she’s “appalled” that her colleagues “turned a blind

eye to the obstruction, intimidation, and retaliation” uncovered during the

committee’s investigation.