The 73rd National Day of Prayer is tomorrow in Cape Girardeau with a series of

prayer services of all denominations. This year’s theme for the observance is ‘Lift up

the Word, Light up the World. The Southeast Missourian reports that La Croix

Church, 3102 Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau is hosting a combined prayer service this year with pastors and a combined band from six local churches at 7 p.m. Thursday. President Harry S. Truman signed a bill in 1952 requiring each

subsequent president to proclaim a National Day of Prayer on a day of their

choosing. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan amended the law to have it always be

on the first Thursday in May.

