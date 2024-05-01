The 73rd National Day of Prayer is tomorrow in Cape Girardeau with a series of prayer services of all denominations.
The 73rd National Day of Prayer is tomorrow in Cape Girardeau with a series of
prayer services of all denominations. This year’s theme for the observance is ‘Lift up
the Word, Light up the World. The Southeast Missourian reports that La Croix
Church, 3102 Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau is hosting a combined prayer service this year with pastors and a combined band from six local churches at 7 p.m. Thursday. President Harry S. Truman signed a bill in 1952 requiring each
subsequent president to proclaim a National Day of Prayer on a day of their
choosing. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan amended the law to have it always be
on the first Thursday in May.