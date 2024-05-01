The City of Carbondale hosted a “Community Conversation” last night to talk about the ongoing unrest in the Middle East
this conversation and the city recognized that. Those participating lined up
outside the Carbondale Public Library around 5:30 p.m. to discuss the war
between Israel and Hamas and how it’s affecting the Palestinian people
there and in our local area.