The City of Carbondale hosted a “Community Conversation” last night to

talk about the ongoing unrest in the Middle East. The public wanted to have

this conversation and the city recognized that. Those participating lined up

outside the Carbondale Public Library around 5:30 p.m. to discuss the war

between Israel and Hamas and how it’s affecting the Palestinian people

there and in our local area.

