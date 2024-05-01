The Missouri State Highway Patrol is hiring and testing for new troopers.

The testing at nine different locations in Missouri, is open to all qualified

individuals. Those who successfully complete testing will be eligible to

continue in the selection process for the 123rd Recruit Class, that starts

training on January 2, 2025. The selection process involves multistep

testing including a written examination, a physical fitness assessment,

polygraph, background investigation, and oral interview board. Apply online

at www.joinmshp.us.

