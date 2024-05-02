Ameren Missouri is reminding its customers that the deadline to apply for the state’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is May 31.

Ameren Missouri is reminding its customers that the deadline to apply for

he state’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is May 31st. The company has partnered with more than 800 community agencies,

such as East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA) , to help customers

apply for LIHEAP and additional energy assistance programs. If you qualify

for LIHEAP, you will get a one-time payment of your choice for your heating

or cooling bill. Qualifications are based on the number of people in your

household, your household income and your energy source. You may also

qualify for the Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP). For more

information on LIHEAP and ECIP, visit AmerenMissouri.com/LIHEAP.

