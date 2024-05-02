Governor Pritzker, the Illinois State Police (ISP), and law enforcement

agencies across the state will celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation

Month in Illinois the entire month of May. Governor Pritzker wants this

month to be about coming together to remember those who have lost their

lives in the line of duty, honor those who have served and continue to

serve, and offer support to fellow officers and their loved ones. It’s also an

opportunity for citizens to show their appreciation to the men and women

who keep our communities safe while dealing with the inherent dangers of

police work. ISP will take part in several ceremonies this month in

Springfield and Washington, DC. Pictures of these events will be featured

on the ISP social media pages.

