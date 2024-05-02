House Speaker Dean Plocher announce the induction of the Tigers basketball coach into the Hall of Famous Missourians

House Speaker Dean Plocher and the Missouri House of Representatives proudly

announce the induction of the iconic Missouri Tigers basketball coach, Norman

Eugene “Norm” Stewart, into the Hall of Famous Missourians. Speaker Plocher,

recognizing Stewart’s profound influence on the Show-Me State and the University of Missouri, presented the bust of Norm Stewart, which was donated by the Missouri Historical Society.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!