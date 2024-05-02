House Speaker Dean Plocher announce the induction of the Tigers basketball coach into the Hall of Famous Missourians
House Speaker Dean Plocher and the Missouri House of Representatives proudly
announce the induction of the iconic Missouri Tigers basketball coach, Norman
Eugene “Norm” Stewart, into the Hall of Famous Missourians. Speaker Plocher,
recognizing Stewart’s profound influence on the Show-Me State and the University of Missouri, presented the bust of Norm Stewart, which was donated by the Missouri Historical Society.