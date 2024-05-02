In recognition of National Police Week, ceremonies will take place May 3rd and 4th to pay tribute to fallen heroes from the Highway Patrol Troop E region who made the ultimate sacrifice.

In recognition of National Police Week, ceremonies will take place May 3 rd

and 4 th to pay tribute to fallen heroes from the Highway Patrol Troop E

region who made the ultimate sacrifice. Representatives from local law

enforcement agencies will be there as well as some of the families that

have lost loved ones. Everyone is welcome to attend. A ceremony will take

place on May 9 th in Cape Girardeau.

