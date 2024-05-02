The County Clerk/Local Election Authority and members of the Cape Girardeau County Election Staff will be meeting to view demonstrations of the voting systems and give feedback of the hardware and software components from 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 10 at the Osage Centre.
