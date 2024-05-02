The County Clerk/Local Election Authority and members of the Cape

Girardeau County Election Staff will be meeting to view demonstrations of

the voting systems and give feedback of the hardware and software

components from 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 10 at the Osage

Centre. Members of the public are invited to attend. A formal request for a

new voting system was filed on October 24, of last year. The purpose was

to replace the current aging voting system with a voting system that is

compliant with Federal and State requirements that will allow the Cape

Girardeau County Clerk’s Office to continue to conduct secure and

accurate elections and remain in compliance with all applicable laws and

regulations.

