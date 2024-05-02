The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded contracts for the Southeast District.
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded
contracts for the Southeast District. Contracts included concrete
and asphalt repairs, guardrail and guard cable repairs, turn lanes,
erosion control, signing and pavement markings, bridge
replacements, pavement improvements and sidewalk
improvements. For more information, please contact Mo DOT’s
Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-
275-6636).