The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded

contracts for the Southeast District. Contracts included concrete

and asphalt repairs, guardrail and guard cable repairs, turn lanes,

erosion control, signing and pavement markings, bridge

replacements, pavement improvements and sidewalk

improvements. For more information, please contact Mo DOT’s

Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-

275-6636).

