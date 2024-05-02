The Stars and Stripes Museum is hosting a Murder Mystery fundraiser this Saturday night filled with intrigue, mystery, and community spirit. John Stephens, who’s a retired teacher from Dexter, has titled the script for the night “Kill Roy Was Here.” 10 actors will immerse guests into solving the mystery and discovering the identity of the murderer, uncovering a hidden spy, and figuring out the motive behind murder. And prizes! Over $1000 worth of prizes are up for grabs. Admission includes dinner and a complimentary alcoholic drink chip, but best of all, the proceeds will directly benefit the Stars and Stripes Museum.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!