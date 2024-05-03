A Poplar Bluff man is going away for selling drugs. Joshua E Forbes, 31, sold meth to a member of the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force
and sent 6 other people to sell to undercover officers between June and
August of last year. He has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for
repeatedly selling methamphetamine and another two years for violating
his supervised release for an earlier heroin distribution case.