A Poplar Bluff man is going away for selling drugs. Joshua E Forbes, 31,

sold meth to a member of the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force himself

and sent 6 other people to sell to undercover officers between June and

August of last year. He has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for

repeatedly selling methamphetamine and another two years for violating

his supervised release for an earlier heroin distribution case.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!