Commencement plans for Southern Illinois University Carbondale are

coming together. The academic achievements of over 18 hundred students

will be celebrated May 10-11. Festivities start with the SIU Simmons Law

School commencement on Friday, May 10, at Shryock Auditorium. On

Saturday, May 11, Banterra Center will hold two commencement

ceremonies. As of late April, there are 1,844 candidates for degrees and

certificates, including 1,193 candidates for bachelor’s degrees, 387

candidates for master’s degrees, 106 candidates for doctoral degrees, 77

law degree candidates, 79 candidates for associate degrees and two

candidates for undergraduate certificates.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!