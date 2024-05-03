Commencement plans for Southern Illinois University Carbondale are coming together
will be celebrated May 10-11. Festivities start with the SIU Simmons Law
School commencement on Friday, May 10, at Shryock Auditorium. On
Saturday, May 11, Banterra Center will hold two commencement
ceremonies. As of late April, there are 1,844 candidates for degrees and
certificates, including 1,193 candidates for bachelor’s degrees, 387
candidates for master’s degrees, 106 candidates for doctoral degrees, 77
law degree candidates, 79 candidates for associate degrees and two
candidates for undergraduate certificates.