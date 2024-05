Erlbacher is coming home. No that’s not a person, it’s the Erlbacher

Homecoming Crank-In bringing people together from across the country

that use Erlbacher knitting machines, which are made in Cape Girardeau.

The annual get together celebrates the machines and the company that

makes them. There’s classes, demonstrations and just a lot of people

joining. Company owner Grayson Erlbacher said the convention has grown

immensely since it began back in 2010.

