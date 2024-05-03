Mother’s Day winner of an All You Can Eat Movie Pass for 4. Congrats and thanks for entering – Happy Mother’s Day Moms! Jamie Steger of Altenburg

What makes my mom amazing? So many things! My mom is my “go-to” person – she’s the person I can call, and no matter what, she’s there helping with whatever I need. She is always ready and willing to help anyone, no strings attached (she’s been known to pick up hitch hikers even!). Sadly, she was diagnosed with Metastatic Breast Cancer and currently undergoing chemo. My mother is and always has been my biggest supporter, the best (horse show) coach and groom. Growing up, she sacrificed so my brother and I could have all the things she didn’t. This is Godly woman, who puts others above herself, while encouraging others to do good whenever possible. My mother is simply put, a precious friend, cherished mother, and loved grandmother and great-grandmother. And knowing my mother, if she were to win, she’d insist that one of her kids use the tickets to enjoy themselves…because that’s how she is!

