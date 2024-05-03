Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be down

to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Mo DOT crews

perform bridge maintenance. The section they will be working on

is from mile marker 93 to mile marker 94 near Cape

Girardeau. As long as the weather cooperates, work will take

place Sunday, May 19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The work zones will

be marked with signs but please use extreme caution while

traveling near these areas.

