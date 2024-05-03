The General Assembly passed Senate Bill 2412, which will get rid of one of the processes for getting candidates on the ballot.

The Illinois General Assembly passed Senate Bill 2412, which will get rid of one of

the processes for getting candidates on the ballot. This bill changes the

rules in the middle of the election process and will likely reduce voter

choice on Election Day. The bill now goes to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk for

his signature before May 5. According to the current law, political parties

can slate candidates when the primary nomination goes unfilled. An Illinois

Policy Institute poll shows higher voter participation is linked with a greater

number of candidates on the ballot. Voter participation was on average 7

percentage points lower in Illinois House districts with only one candidate

on the ballot.

