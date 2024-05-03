The General Assembly passed Senate Bill 2412, which will get rid of one of the processes for getting candidates on the ballot.
rules in the middle of the election process and will likely reduce voter
choice on Election Day. The bill now goes to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk for
his signature before May 5. According to the current law, political parties
can slate candidates when the primary nomination goes unfilled. An Illinois
Policy Institute poll shows higher voter participation is linked with a greater
number of candidates on the ballot. Voter participation was on average 7
percentage points lower in Illinois House districts with only one candidate
on the ballot.