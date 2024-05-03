Volunteers are needed for the 4th annual Muddy River Marathon. tomorrow

from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year there’s a one-mile dog walk. Registration

will start at 8:30 a.m. and close at 9:30 a.m. According to organizers, the

marathon has raised $65,000 for local non-profit organizations, benefitting

causes that range from education and health, to children and the

environment. For more information about volunteering or participating in the

marathon, visit muddyrivermarathon.com.

