Trading Post – May 4

8 ft Werner step ladder

Fender American Standard Telecaster

Smith & Wesson pistol – ph #: 573-334-6543

————

Large garage sale – 1725 State Hwy F – 4 miles west of Gordonville

————

Three radios – AM/FM/cassettes – $25/each

Benjamin pump-action pellet rifle – $200

Assorted toys – $200/all – ph #: 618-317-6520

————

‘08 Yamaha Stratoliner – $4,600 – ph #: 573-450-5401

————

Tree trimming service

Washing machine/2 dryers – $100/all

Buying: men’s bicycle – ph #: 573-837-3237

————

Buying: 32 in exterior metal door

Buying:  basketball goal backboard – ph #: 573-318-8217

————

‘73 John Deere tractor – w/front-end loader

Two 7 ft brush-hogs

John Deere three-bottom breaking plow – ph #: 573-450-2025

————

‘09 Ford handicap-accessable van – $2,500 – ph #: 573-270-1476

————

Buying: Chevy panel truck – ph #: 618-521-4515

————

Buying:  acoustic guitar – ph #: 573-282-2268

