A Cape Girardeau woman is facing charges of animal abuse after allegedly punching a dog that was trying to protect another person during an argument. The suspect later allegedly resisted arrest and police stunned her with a Taser to get her into a patrol car. That suspect is Paige Felice Smith, 31. She’s been charged with fourth-degree domestic assault, resisting/interfering with arrest and animal abuse,

following an altercation with a woman who called 911. Smith was held in Cape

Girardeau County jail in lieu of a $2,500 surety bond.

