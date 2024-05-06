A Cape Girardeau woman is facing charges of animal abuse after allegedly punching a dog
A Cape Girardeau woman is facing charges of animal abuse after allegedly punching a dog that was trying to protect another person during an argument. The suspect later allegedly resisted arrest and police stunned her with a Taser to get her into a patrol car. That suspect is Paige Felice Smith, 31. She’s been charged with fourth-degree domestic assault, resisting/interfering with arrest and animal abuse,
following an altercation with a woman who called 911. Smith was held in Cape
Girardeau County jail in lieu of a $2,500 surety bond.