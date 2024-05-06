A recent report found Kansas and Missouri are on a list of states with the biggest drug usage issues. Personal finance website WalletHub.com recently released its report on the States with the Biggest Drug Problems. Kansas and Missouri were found among those with the highest drug usage. WalletHub experts compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., in terms of key metrics that ranged from arrest and overdose rates to opioid prescription use and employee drug testing laws.