Members of Missouri’s law enforcement community from all across the

state gathered at the State Capitol to honor four fallen officers who paid the

ultimate price for their service and add their names to the memorial’s Wall

of Honor. The ceremony was moved from the Missouri Law Enforcement

Memorial to the Capitol Rotunda because of the threat of storms. Lt.

Governor Mike Kehoe and Attorney General Andrew Bailey were some of

the speakers at the event that honored Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9

Champ, Detective Sergeant Mason E. Griffith, Corrections Officer Kelly

Rolando and Jason Pulliam also of the Department of Corrections.