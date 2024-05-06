Now that the nice weather is here, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, would like to stress the importance of safe boating and make the public aware of National Safe Boating Week, May 18 through the 24th. National Safe Boating Week is intentionally scheduled just prior to Memorial Day weekend, which is unofficially the kickoff to the boating season. Before you venture out on the water, make sure you have inspected your boat, engine and all equipment to make sure that you are in compliance with state law. To help facilitate these inspections, marine operations troopers will be at several locations on Saturday, May 18. Additional information on equipment inspection stations may be obtained from your local troop headquarters.