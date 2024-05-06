The Missouri Farm Bureau’s Political Action Committee (PAC) has endorsed Jason Smith for reelection
The Missouri Farm Bureau’s Political Action Committee (PAC) has endorsed Jason
Smith for reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives in Missouri’s 8th
Congressional District. Smith has been a huge supporter of agriculture for southeast and south central Missouri so the Trustees were in full support of his campaign for re-election. He is the chair of the House Ways and Means Committee and has served four full terms and one partial term in the Missouri House of Representatives before running in a special election for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2013. He has supported agriculture his whole life and is also a past president of the Salem FFA Association.