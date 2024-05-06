The Missouri Farm Bureau’s Political Action Committee (PAC) has endorsed Jason

Smith for reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives in Missouri’s 8th

Congressional District. Smith has been a huge supporter of agriculture for southeast and south central Missouri so the Trustees were in full support of his campaign for re-election. He is the chair of the House Ways and Means Committee and has served four full terms and one partial term in the Missouri House of Representatives before running in a special election for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2013. He has supported agriculture his whole life and is also a past president of the Salem FFA Association.