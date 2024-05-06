This Friday, the Cape Girardeau Parks & Rec Department is hosting a ribbon cutting for the Cape Aquatic Center at 4:00 p.m. at 1920 Whitener St, Cape Girardeau. Formally called ‘Central Pool’, Cape Aquatic Center was first built in 1979 and opened to the public in March 1980. At the beginning of 2023, the they started renovations. A lot of improvements were made including replacing the bubble with a permanent structure, renovated the pool basin, installing all new mechanical systems, new starting blocks and many upgrades and improvements to the bath house. The Cape Aquatic Center will be open for public use starting May 13, 2024. You can check out their website for summer hours and programs that start in June.