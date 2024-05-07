If you have always wanted to gather mushrooms from the wild but have no idea what to do, here’s the solution.
Conservation (MDC) will offer a free virtual Foraging Summertime
Mushrooms program from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 23. Mike
Snyder, a certified mushroom identification expert, will talk about
mushrooms that appear in summer, how to find edible mushrooms and how
to avoid the toxic ones. There will be a 30-minute question and answer
session after his presentation. This online class is open to all ages but you
do have to register.