If you have always wanted to gather mushrooms from the wild but have no

idea what to do, here’s the solution. The Missouri Department of

Conservation (MDC) will offer a free virtual Foraging Summertime

Mushrooms program from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 23. Mike

Snyder, a certified mushroom identification expert, will talk about

mushrooms that appear in summer, how to find edible mushrooms and how

to avoid the toxic ones. There will be a 30-minute question and answer

session after his presentation. This online class is open to all ages but you

do have to register.