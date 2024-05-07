MJ the Musical coming to the FOX in St Louis

KZIM KSIM is excited to bring you back to the music of one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Michael Jackson’s unparalleled artistry comes to St. Louis as MJ, the multi Tony Award®-winning new musical. MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. MJ is startin’ somethin’ as it makes its St. Louis premiere at the Fabulous Fox. KZIM KSIM has ticket to Wed May 29th – listen to win during Real Talk with Riggin 6 to 9am weekdays on KZIM KSIM. Or buy tickets at

https://fabulousfox.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=FOX28MAY24&linkID=metro-foxsl&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=