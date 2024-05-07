The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has announced a major milestone

in its effort to promote firearm safety: the agency has now provided more than

100,000 free gun locks since the statewide initiative began less than a year ago. In

partnership with Illinois State Police and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs,

IDPH launched the “Together for a Safer Illinois” campaign to help gun owners

secure their weapons and always make sure their firearms do not fall into the

wrong hands. The programs goal is to prevent access to firearms by children, those

who are not trained in the safe use of a weapon, or those who might use the gun to

harm themselves or others. IDPH and its partners plan to continue the gun lock

giveaway at events across Illinois, including summer festivals, county fairs, back-

to-school events and many more. You can get info on locations and the program by visiting the IDPH gun safety webpage at Gun Safety (illinois.gov).

