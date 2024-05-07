Turkey hunters checked 43,380 birds during regular spring turkey season

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC)

shows turkey hunters checked 43,380 birds during Missouri’s 2024 regular

spring turkey season, April 15 through May 5. Top harvest counties for the

regular season were Franklin with 940 birds harvested, Callaway with 822,

and Texas with 780. Young turkey hunters also harvested 3,739 turkeys

over the youth weekend, April 6 and 7, bringing the overall 2024 spring

turkey harvest to 47,119.